Social Workers’ Union: We’re poorly treated

Care facility workers under confinement do not oppose controlling the spread of SARS-CoV-2 but are calling for a decent place to rest after work, the Macao Social Workers’ Union (MSWU) has emphasized.

An online press conference was held yesterday afternoon so that MSWU could address the matter.

According to Social Welfare Bureau (IAS), about 1,800 workers in 36 care facilities across the city are under lockdown. Since June 24, they have been put under confinement within their workplaces, meaning that they have been working, sleeping and living every day within their workplaces.

Officially referred to by the government as a “closed-loop management” system, the de-facto confinement period was originally set to last for only 14 days, according to MSWU and some social workers.

However, many of them have not left their workplaces since the start of the confinement period. Further, the decision to instigate the confinement period was made only hours before June 24, leaving little time for those already working to prepare.

For example, a social worker who spoke at the press conference and asked to be referred to as Miss C, recalled that her colleagues, who were on the shift late on June 23, resorted to calling other colleagues to seek assistance in obtaining personal amenities.

“They could not even get underwear [to change into] in the days ahead,” Miss C said. “There was literally no physical or mental preparation.”

Another social worker, who referred to herself as KZ, echoed the comments, recapping the same situation in her workplace.

The union emphasized that neither it, nor social workers, were trying to push for special treatment, but were questioning whether they would be permitted to follow the practices currently enacted in some parts of the medical field.

Some medical staff members may leave their workplaces to stay at proper rest facilities by transport arranged by Health Bureau.

Confusion sets

in at facilities

In addition, KZ said that she received a set of guidelines issued by IAS on the night she entered confinement. The document listed a phone number, which IAS recommended workers under confinement call for assistance, support or clarification on confinement or any other time during the period.

“But I didn’t get any help after calling,” KZ said.

Because the confinement period was only set to last 14 days, at least according to the government’s initial plan, social workers only prepared sufficient resources and amenities for this length of stay.

Bringing a large amount of luggage was neither practical nor recommended amid the “abrupt decision,” which was how KZ and Miss C described the confinement.

“We tried to ask our families to help us get more amenities, but we were told it wasn’t allowed,” KZ said. “Was the decision well-made?”

Moreover, as the order came so suddenly, KZ and her colleagues did not have a proper mattress to sleep on. “We had to sleep on carton paper in our rooms,” she said. “IAS had not prepared anything.”

The union added that some members had reported sleeping under their desks because of space or other challenges.

The confinement measure was, however, planned three months ago, when the government announced its Contingencies for Mass Outbreaks in Macau.

Although mattresses were provided as the confinement period progressed, they were described as being poorly maintained or even dirty. “Some colleagues started developing skin problems or allergies,” KZ added.

According to the American Psychological Association (APA), “[in] a vicious cycle, stress, depression and other kinds of psychological problems can exacerbate […] skin problems.”

In addition, “[the] common dermatological issues that have been documented to be made worse by stress include acne, rosacea, psoriasis, itching, eczema, pain and hives, just to name a few,” said Rick Fried, American MD and PhD.

With that said, the skin problems reportedly experienced by workers under confinement may not have solely developed due to physical reasons, but also as a result of mental and emotional stress.

“Every day, during [our] colleagues’ sleep hours, we could hear them weeping,” KZ said. “Some requested sleeping pills from medical teams so that they could catch some sleep.”

Meanwhile, facility residents are reported to be developing signs of anxiety, distress and anger. “They have questioned us as to why their families could not visit them,” KZ recalled, adding that facility residents wonder how how the government would implement such “brutal policies.”

They feared, in conclusion, amid this challenging environment, that service quality would be at risk because service providers did not have the physical and mental stability to care for their residents.