Some businesses permitted to resume from Saturday

Between July 23 and 29, some businesses will be allowed to reopen “with limited capacity” while in compliance with Health Bureau (SSM) guidelines, Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng announced in an Executive Order.

Yesterday (July 19), the government announced its hopes to put city under “consolidation period” from July 23.

Similar to this week, businesses concerning livelihood and survivals, such as electricity and water supplies, telecommunications, public transport, wet markets, supermarkets, pharmacies and clinics will operate in full swing.

Restaurants will remain open for takeaways only.

Those not included in the aforementioned nature will be allowed to resume partial operations, but compliance with SSM guidelines is essential.

Despite this, nurseries and revamp work in indoor properties will not be allowed to resume. As for shops within shopping malls that do not have direct access to public streets, unless their operations are of livelihood or survival nature, their operations will be suspended in the coming week.

Businesses that will be allowed to resume limited operations, when offering services or receiving visitors, must limit their capacity, maintain social distances and requests visitors to record their footprints.

Other people must remain at home, unless they need to commute to work, go shopping or leave home for emergency or necessary reasons. While doing so, they should avoid crowd-building and should wear masks. Adults must wear masks of standards higher than KN95.

Entertainment venues, such as karaoke venues, massage and beauty parlors and video game arcades will not be allowed to resume. Barber shops and hair salons, in contrast, will be allowed to resume limited operations. Health guidelines must be followed.

This is a developing story.