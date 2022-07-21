Some businesses to be allowed to reopen from Saturday

Between July 23 and 29, some businesses will be allowed to reopen “with limited capacity” while complying with Health Bureau (SSM) guidelines, Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng announced in an Executive Order.

On Tuesday the government announced its plan to put the city under “consolidation period” from July 23.

For the time being, the consolidation period will last from July 23 to 29.

As during this week, businesses catering for basic needs, such as electricity and water supplies, telecommunications, public transport, wet markets, supermarkets, dining establishments, pharmacies and clinics will be in operation. Dining establishments will only be allowed to offer takeaway services.

Those not considered vital for subsistence will be allowed to resume partial operation, but compliance with SSM guidelines is essential.

Despite this, nurseries and renovation work in indoor properties will not be allowed to resume. As for shops within shopping malls that do not have direct access to public streets, unless their operations concern subsistence, their operations will be suspended in the coming week.

Businesses that will be allowed to resume limited operations, while offering services or receiving visitors, must limit their capacity, maintain social distancing and request visitors to record their footprints.

Other people must remain at home, unless they need to commute to work, go shopping or leave home for emergency or necessary reasons.

While doing so, they should avoid gathering in crowds and should wear masks. Adults must wear masks to a standard of KN95 or higher.

Entertainment venues, such as karaoke venues, massage and beauty parlors and video game arcades will not be allowed to reopen. Barber shops and hair salons, in contrast, will be allowed to resume limited operations, and health guidelines must be followed.

Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture Elsie Ao Ieong explained at yesterday’s regular health press briefing about the decision to green light the reopening of barber shops and hair salons. “Considering that most people may need to get a haircut after about a month of lockdown, we have decided to allow them to reopen,” Ao Ieong said, hinting that men may have strong feelings on the subject. “Women would still be able to tie up their long hair.”

Despite the permission to reopen, barber shops and hair salons located in shopping malls and without direct access to the outdoors must remain closed.

On the other hand, the aforementioned SSM guidelines encourage businesses to operate online at full capacity next week. Those unable to meet this should offer bookings to reduce the likelihood of crowds forming.

Unless there are separate confinements, staff should not eat in the office, because the wearing of masks to the standard of KN95 or higher will be required at all times. Drinking will be allowed.

Each indoor workplace should see no more than 50% staff at any given time. The human density at a workplace should not exceed one person per two square meters.

This density restriction will only apply to visitors or customers, excluding the staff of the establishments.

Private extracurricular, continuing or leisure education institutions will only be allowed to conduct lectures online next week.

Public services and banks will be allowed to reopen with limited capacity, Ao Ieong revealed, adding that Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng will promulgate an Executive Order concerning the reopening of public services.

To support the partial reopening, the Transport Bureau has announced that this Saturday will see at least 83 of the city’s 86 bus routes resuming normal operations.

No special pass will be needed but passengers’ health codes will be checked. Each bus will only operate at 60% capacity.

Moreover, under the effect of the Executive Order on partial public resumption, banks located in shopping malls and without direct street access will remain closed.

As the city enters the consolidation period (the term the government is using to refer to the condition starting Saturday) people will be allowed to walk their dogs and go for recreational walks. meaning that they will not be prosecuted by the police.

However, Ao Ieong reiterated that the wearing of masks of KN95 standard or higher is mandatory.

The Municipal Affairs Bureau, despite not assigning a representative to yesterday’s press conference, announced through SSM director Alvis Lo that three promenades located around the Main Reservoir, on Guia Hill and in Taipa Waterfront located in Avenida do Oceano will be reopened. Running and cycling will not be allowed.

Meanwhile, all 16 dog-walking areas will also be reopened to cater to the needs of dog keepers.

In justifying why running and cycling will not be allowed, Ao Ieong argued that doing sports while wearing KN95 masks “does not seem to be a feasible option.”

When questioned whether there will be a circuit breaker to the consolidation period, Lo said that no specific number of infections to trigger it had been set. Nonetheless his bureau will monitor whether any untraced chain of infections emerges during the period. Based on this and a combination of factors, SSM will decide whether the city will return to de-facto lockdowns.

Many fear that the city will fall into a dead loop of swinging between de-facto lockdowns and consolidation periods. The concern was raised yesterday. In response, Ao Ieong reiterated the need for unanimous conformity to government guidelines, rules and regulations, so as to minimize the risk of a recurrence of infections in the city.

569 Covid-19 patients discharged

Health Bureau director Alvis Lo announced yesterday that 569 of the 1,783 positive cases recorded since June 18 had been discharged from confinement or hospitalization. Of all cases, 38.5% were symptomatic. Only 10% of cases showed signs of pneumonia and only 1% were severe. The remaining 90% only showed light symptoms such as coughs and sore throat.