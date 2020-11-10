Some foreigners permitted to enter the SAR from December

Foreigners satisfying certain criteria can apply to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention from today for permission to enter Macau from December 1. The decision was announced as an Executive Order.

Foreigners who have essential public interests to Macau, with a particular emphasis on disease control and prevention as well as urgent rescue, or those who are crucial in sustaining the daily operation of the city, can apply for permission.

Previously, the center has made similar waivers or granted similar permissions for flight crews.

Another group of foreigners who are eligible for application are those who have stayed for two weeks in a row in mainland China prior to their expected date of arrival in Macau. However, they must have a reason to support their application.

They must be the spouse or child of a Macau resident; hold a non-resident working permit or entry slip. In addition, their family members must be eligible for a permit to remain; have been granted a residential visa; have been accepted by a Macau higher education institution; or be attending an important commercial, academic or professional activity.

Applications must come with a letter justifying the application, and with copies of relevant ID documents. If the application is initiated by an entity, the letter should be written or printed with the entity’s letterhead.

While entering Macau from the mainland, proof of having spent 14 days in the mainland prior to arrival must be presented.

The permission is subject to the center’s decision. Application is free-of-charge and can be made by email or physical mail. The center pledged to provide a reply to each applicant within 15 working days of each application. AL