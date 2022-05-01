Son accused of attempting to scam father

A mainland man is being accused of attempting to defraud his father of RMB15 million, a Judiciary Police (PJ) spokesperson announced yesterday at the regular joint police forces press conference.

The case started with a phone call from the father to the PJ, in which he claimed that his son had been held against his will over a gambling debt of RMB15 million.

The complainant said his son had been kidnapped and was being held captive in a Taipa hotel until money arrived to repay his debt.

The PJ initiated an investigation and soon located the son and a third person at a casino in Taipa.

Through questioning, PJ investigators determined that the son had taken out a loan with a third man surnamed Lei, also from the mainland. This money was to be used for both gambling and loan sharking, but the son spent loan funds at casino tables.

Although it was true that the second suspect had held the travel documents of the first as guarantee for his money, the PJ found that he was never kidnapped and that the debt was for only RMB6.7 million, not RMB15 million.

Under questioning, the pair admitted that they were working together to extort money from the first suspect’s father.

Both suspects are being accused of aggravated fraud, and the second suspect is also being accused of usury.

Both have already been presented to the Public Prosecutions Office to follow up the accusations and for further proceedings.

Over MOP125,000 lost in real estate scam

A 15-year-old Macau woman has reportedly lost over MOP125,000 while attempting to invest in real estate on the mainland, the PJ announced.

According to a PJ spokesperson, the woman’s mother told police that her daughter had met a woman on the internet who made an investment proposal for a housing unit on the mainland for only RMB100,000.

The teenager, interested in investing to earn money, then took MOP110,000 and HKD15,000 from her family home to a store in Avenida de Horta e Costa which helped her to send the cash to an account in the mainland.

She told the police that, after the money was sent to the mainland bank account, she immediately lost contact with the person who had offered her the investment. She then told her mother what had happened, leading her to suspect fraud and make a report to the PJ.