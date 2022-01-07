Southcn.com collaborates with local media to exchange GBA stories

Southcn.com of Nanfang Media Group has recently signed cooperation agreements with five media outlets in the SAR in a bid to diversify available information on investment, employment, and living in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area (GBA).

The collaboration is an initiative under the general plan for building the Guangdong-Macau in-depth cooperation zone in Hengqin in September, aiming to bring new and expanded opportunities to Macau.

The plan has defined the strategic position of the zone as a new platform to boost Macau’s economic diversification, a new space for Macau residents’ life and employment, and a new model to enrich the practice of “One country, two systems.” The collaboration is aimed to bring GBA development news to the SAR consistent with the enactment of the plan.

Previously, Southcn.com established cooperative relations with overseas media channels such as Lianhe Zaobao in Singapore and South China Morning Post in Hong Kong in order to facilitate active joint reporting, resource sharing, and cultural exchang.

The five media outlets include Macau Daily Times, Ponto Final, TDM-Teledifusao de Macau, Business Intelligence, and Plataforma. This has the support of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macau SAR and the Information Office of the People’s Government of Guangdong Province. MDT/ gDtoday