Spanish man arriving from Beijing recorded as 12th case of Covid-19

Macau health authorities have confirmed that the city recorded last night its 12thcase of Covid-19. The infection was detected in a 47-year-old male of Spanish nationality that arrived at the Macau International Airport last night after coming from Beijing.

The man arrived in Macau via an Air Macau flight and was immediately detected at the checkpoint by having fever being conducted to the Conde de São Januário Hospital Center for further tests and medical evaluation.

According to the report that cites sources from the Health Bureau, the flight carried only seven passengers that have already been contacted and are being followed by the health authorities.

The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center have also informed that according to the travel history from the passenger, the man traveled initially from the Spanish capital city of Madrid to Moscow onboard flight SU2501 from Russian carrier Aeroflot. After that, he took another flight (SU204) from the same airliner that took him to Beijing.

On arrival in Macau, the man was said to have a fever, but no other symptoms. A nucleic acid test performed by the Health Bureau confirmed this morning that he is indeed infected with Covid-19.

More information on this case is due to be disclosed later this afternoon at the Center’s daily press conference.

Renato Marques