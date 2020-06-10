Special ferry to serve Macau, HK airport

Special ferry services between Macau’s Taipa Ferry Terminal and Hong Kong International Airport’s Skypier will be operated by both TurboJET and Cotai Water Jet between June 17 and July 16, the government announced today (Wednesday).

It is arranged to serve mainly Macau residents stranded outside of Macau, as well as foreign nationals in Macau who have the need to return home through Hong Kong – including ‘blue card’ holders. With that said, only Macau residents will be able to board the ferry from Hong Kong to Macau.

Ticket for the ferry service is priced at MOP/HKD270 each, depending on from which harbor the ferry departs. Each day during the service period, there will be two respective services from each side.

Upon boarding, Macau residents must show proof of their residency, either their Macau ID card or their Macau SAR Passport. As for people leaving Macau, they must check with the ferry operator at the ticket counter whether their flight is eligible for the ferry service.

Also Wednesday, authorities revealed that starting from Thursday Macau residents may apply to enter Zhuhai for business or commercial purposes, or “special needs”, and can be exempted from the mandatory 14-day quarantine restrictions in place. Qualified applicants will still need to undergo nucleic acid tests.

Applications will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis, and the entire procedure should take around five days. Qualified applicants will be able to travel between Zhuhai and Macau an unlimited number of times within seven days. But no more than one application is allowed within a 14-day period, and they may only travel within Guangdong.

This story is developing.