Special flight brings 96 residents back from Shanghai

88 students and eight Macau residents in Shanghai were repatriated to Macau on Wednesday, and are undergoing quarantine at the Sheraton Grand Macao.

The individuals will be in isolation for seven to 14 days.

According to the Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ), a total of 115 Macau residents had registered for the special flight, but only 96 actually boarded the flight.

Chan Iok Wai, a DSEDJ representative, had announced last week that a special flight would be organized for certain residents stranded in Shanghai.

The DSEDJ has received around 200 requests from students in Shanghai who wished to return to Macau.

Chan said that authorities are informing students of the relevant procedures. Tickets for the flight cost RMB1,143 each.

It had previously been explained that the special Air Macau flight NX135 was not a charter flight but instead a reopening of the normal route between Macau and Shanghai, which had been suspended due to the pandemic.

Shanghai moved towards reopening on Wednesday after China’s largest city went through a two-month Covid-19 lockdown that has set the national economy back and confined millions of people to their homes. LV