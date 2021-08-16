Speedboat with alleged illegal immigrants invades Cheoc Van Beach

A speedboat carrying alleged illegal immigrants “berthed” riskily yesterday at Cheoc Van Beach after a marine chase with the mainland coastal authorities, Macao Customs Service announced.

Upon the boat’s arrival in Macau, Macao Customs deployed its own boats to commence a chase that resulted in four people being placed under arrest.

Yesterday morning, Macao Customs, using its smart supervision system, spotted a speedboat gliding fast on the surface of the South China Sea off the coast of Zhuhai and Macau.

Customs deployed its boats in an attempt to intercept the speedboat and also deployed drones for support. Meanwhile, the Zhuhai coastal authorities were on the chase as well.

Seeing the odds for escape narrowing, the captain of the speedboat turned towards the coast of Macau and dangerously slid up the sand of Cheoc Van Beach before making an order to abandon the boat.

Macao Customs officers saw four people fleeing the scene.

The officers immediately requested assistance from the Public Security Police Force, which has law enforcement authority on land, to intercept the four individuals, who were later apprehended.

Amid the tension, the officers maintained disease prevention measures and conducted temperature checks on the four while wearing protective gear. AL