SPLENDORS OF CHINA | Melco promotes patriotism among colleagues and the community

Acknowledging the importance of national education, Melco Resorts & Entertainment launched its Splendors of China learning program in 2016 to promote patriotism among colleagues and the community. Earlier this week, Melco invited the Economic Affairs Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR as Adviser and invited delegates of the National People’s Congress (NPC) and Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) Mr. Alexandre Ma Iao Lai, Member of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee, President of the Board of the Macao Chamber of Commerce; Ms. Tina Ho Teng Iat, Deputy Director of the Committee for Liaison with Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan and Overseas Chinese of the CPPCC National Committee, Member of the Standing Committee of the All-China Women’s Federation, and Chairwoman of the Women’s General Association of Macau; Ms. Ung Pui Kun, Member of the CPPCC National Committee, Hospital Director of Kiang Wu Hospital Mr. Lok Po, Member of the NPC, Director of Macau Daily News; Mr. Kevin Ho King Lun, Member of the NPC, President of the Industry and Commerce Association of Macau; and Mr. Lawrence Ho, Member of the CPPCC National Committee, Chairman & CEO of Melco to share the Spirits of the Fourth Session of the 13th NPC and the Fourth Session of the 13th CPPCC, also known as the “Two Sessions” at its Splendors of China Leadership Forum.

Mr. Zuo Xianghua, Deputy Director-General, Economic Affairs Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR and Mr. Wong Ka Kei, Head of Department of Non-tertiary Education of the Education and Youth Development Bureau attended as Guests of Honor. Melco senior executives including Mr. Clarence Chung, Board Director and Dr. Kent Wong, Chief Advisor welcomed guests to the event.

Promoting an in-depth understanding of China’s cultural heritage, economic policies, social systems and values, the Leadership Forum was hosted at Studio City with an audience comprising Melco management and non-management colleagues and representatives from Macau’s educational institutes, including professors, teaching staff and students. The event was also broadcast live to Melco colleagues in Hong Kong.



Guest speakers discussed topics including the strategic significance of the 14th Five-Year Plan for Macau’s integration into the overall development of the country; ways to stabilize the effectiveness of Macau against the epidemic in the new stage of normalized epidemic prevention and control; how Macau can lead by example in the new practice of “One Country, Two Systems” and consolidate its achievements in loving the country and Macau; and how Macau can give full play to its advantages to deepen cooperation with cities in the Greater Bay Area such as Hengqin for diversified development.

During the event, Melco Chairman & CEO Mr. Lawrence Ho said, “National Education is a core segment of Melco’s Whole Person Development strategy, and the Company’s Splendors of China program was launched in 2016 with the aim to support the Macau SAR government’s furthering of the spirit of ‘Loving the Motherland and Loving Macau’. We are honored to invite esteemed NPC and CPPCC delegates to share the Spirits of the “Two Sessions” with us – enabling our colleagues to gain a better understanding of the latest government policies and the significance of the practice of ‘One Country, Two Systems’, which will allow us to better understand and seize opportunities to integrate into the country’s overall development and continue contributing to the city’s diversified development and economy.”

For colleagues, Splendors of China aims to create deeper insight into understanding the majority of Melco’s clientele, as well as appreciating the achievements of Macau’s mother country. A total of 40 colleagues from the Melco management team also recently toured the ‘Loving the Country, Loving Macau Education Base for Young People’ located at the Handover Gifts Museum of Macau to strengthen national knowledge and identity and to gain a deeper understanding of Macau’s developments and achievements. Looking ahead, each Melco colleague in Macau will have the opportunity to visit the patriotic education base as the Company rolls out regular tours.