Sports bureau has no plan to revamp shooting range

The Macau International Shooting Range will not be revamped to host more competitions, the Sports Bureau (ID) announced in response to a lawmaker inquiry.

A written inquiry from lawmaker Leong Sun Iok, questioned whether it was reasonable to allow only particular sports associations to book or rent facilities at the shooting range.

Leong also questioned the suitability of the facility for other types of shooting sports, given it was built specially for the 4th East Asian Games.

He also questioned why athletes of other shooting sports could not use the shooting range for practice, when auxiliary facilities and venues at the shooting range are open to be booked for other sports.

The lawmaker had concerns that if athletes and enthusiasts do not have enough opportunities and access to facilities to practice, this will eventually impact the city’s international performance in the sports.

Acting president Lam Lin Kio of the ID replied that the shooting range was built in compliance with the safety regulations promulgated by the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF).

As such, the shooting range is only suitable for ISSF-sanctioned 10m, 25m and 50m shooting practices and competitions. For the time being, the venue will not be upgraded to host non-ISSF events.

Lam added that the sport requires actual guns and bullets, which are subject to rigorous standards on storage and delivery. She disclosed that the ID had been sponsoring costs for delivery, which must be conducted by the police.

The acting president further explained that the auxiliary venues at the shooting range were sometimes rented to dance sport and wushu athletes “after satisfying the needs of the shooting sport.”

She pledged that should land become available in the future, additional facilities will be allotted to other types of sports.