Sports day in Hac Sa on Labor Day

A sports day will be held at Hac Sa Beach Park from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. this Sunday, the Labor Day public holiday. Recreational and sporting activities will be arranged, including sand-stacking competitions, water sports, beach ball experiences, beach games and sports. The sand-stacking competition is available on a first-come, first-served basis, with registration on-site and a quota of 16. Interested parties should visit the Sports Bureau’s website for details and arrive at the venue by 2 p.m. on the day.

Gov’t swimming season to start this Sunday

The government’s swimming season will commence May 1, with rescue personnel and hazard signals available from that date. The government is reminding beachgoers to be mindful of enacted hazard signals to decide whether they should get into the water. If an incident, accident or emergency arises, beachgoers can approach any lifeguard or paramedic for assistance. The government stresses that no open fires, camping or vehicles of any type are permitted on local beaches. The swimming season will officially end on October 31.

Two of five new cyclone names provided by Macau

Two of the five new names for tropical cyclones developing on the northwest Pacific and South China Sea have been provided by Macau. The two names are Penha and Peilou. The former is the name of the hill forming part of the backdrop of the Sai Van and Nam Van Lakes, while the latter is a transcription of the Chinese name of the famous black-faced spoonbills which regularly winter in Macau. They replace Lin Fa and Vong Fong, names which were both suspended due to significant destruction caused by namesake cyclones. The other three names are Narra, from the Philippines; Gaenari from South Korea and Bang-lang from Vietnam. The former two are names of types of bush and the latter is a type of tree.