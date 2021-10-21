Sports facilities reopen today

All facilities under the supervision of the Sports Bureau (ID) are set to reopen to the public today, the ID announced in a statement.According to the statement, as the preventive measures related to Covid-19 are still in force, people entering the facilities must have their temperature measured and provide a green Macau health code every day.The ID also stated that youth sports academies and recreational classes will also resume on October 22 and 25, respectively.Other sports-related formation sessions, as well as sports competitions organized by local sports associations, will also begin to resume.

F&B and retail business continue to fall

A survey conducted by the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicates that the business performance of both retail, and restaurants & similar establishments (F&B) have continued to decline throughout August this year. In the survey results, only one-third of the interviewed restaurants & similar establishments reported a year-on-year rise in receipts in August, a drop of 31% from July. Meanwhile, 66% of the interviewed retailers said they were recording a year-on-year sales rise in August, a figure that also represents a 16%drop in comparison with the previous month. Only the Motor Vehicle Retailers and the Supermarkets were able to grow in August, registering rises of 16 and 11%, respectively.

Lusofonia Festival postponed to December

Initially scheduled to take place this month, the 24th Lusofonia Festival has been officially rescheduled for December, the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) announced in a statement. The event was postponed due to border restrictions and local Covid-19 prevention and control measures. Instead, it will be running alongside this year’s “Arts and Cultural Festival between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries.” According to IC, the idea is to postpone the event to December so they can present a “vibrant artistic feast for residents and tourists,” indicating they expect by then more tourists will be allowed to visit Macau. The activity program will be announced at a later date.