Sports | Macau FIVB tournament postponed until Tokyo 2020

The Macau leg of the Fédération Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB) will be postponed until the Olympic Games in Tokyo this year, in response to the latest development of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, the Sports Bureau said in a statement.

The FIVB’S Women’s Volleyball Nations League (VNL) Macao 2020 was scheduled to be held from June 2 to 4 at the Macao Forum.

Last week, the Sports Bureau informed the Times that preparations for the event were progressing as planned and according to schedule.

However, the organizing committee of the VNL in the region has now received a notification from the FIVB that it has decided to postpone the local tournament and would only resume normal activities after the Tokyo Olympics.

The organizing committee pledged that it will be in constant communications with the FIVB and will make an announcement to volleyball fans once an appropriate date is set for the event.

In a statement issued by the FIVB, the organization remarked, “the decision to postpone the VNL will ensure that athletes can focus on looking after their health and fitness, and will enable national leagues, that are currently having to suspend events, to conclude their seasons when the situation improves.”

Presently, the FIVB has cancelled one event and postponed another in April due to the outbreak. LV