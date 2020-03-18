Sports | Motorcycle race used for Macau GP rider selection cancelled

The legendary Isle of Man TT (Tourist Trophy) races (IOMTT), an annual motorcycle sport event run on the Isle of Man in May and June has seen its 2020 edition cancelled.

The event, known as the oldest and the most dangerous motorcycle racing event in the world, is the latest to join the list of major sports events being cancelled all over the world amid the outbreak of the Covid-19.

According to the IOMTT organizing committee, the decision was made by the Council of Ministers of the Isle of Man Government.

Besides the event’s relevance in the British and international road racing panorama, the event is also known to be one of the two major road racing events used by the local Macau Grand Prix Organizing Committee (MGPOC) to recruit the motorcycle racers who compose the grid for the Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix.

Previous experience and races in the IOMTT is also an important factor when analyzing the curriculum vitae of each racer to be allowed to race on the Guia Circuit event.

Every year, the MGPOC organizes a delegation to attend the event where they also take an opportunity to promote the Macau GP racing weekend.

The cancellation of the IOMTT event might also interfere with sponsorship for teams and riders as they engage in other competitions later in the season.

As per the latest information, there is no indication yet that the Macau GP is not going ahead as planned. It is unclear how far the cancellation of IOMTT will affect the Macau GP, if at all.