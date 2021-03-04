Sports | Sands China title-sponsors city’s first-ever 10km run

Local gambling concessionaire Sands China Ltd. will be the title sponsor of the city’s debut 10km run contest, which is being jointly organized to take place on April 11 by the Sports Bureau and the General Association of Athletics of Macau.

It will be the city’s initiative to hold a major sports event each month in 2021 to not only encourage regular exercise in Macau, but also boost tourism and the economy in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Announced at a press conference yesterday, the event will officially be known as the 2021 Sands China Macao International 10K. Two race categories will be held, namely the 10K and the Fun Run, with a total of 10,000 places available.

By title-sponsoring the event, the gambling concessionaire has invested MOP8 million. Wilfred Wong, president and executive director of Sands China, highlighted the company’s efforts in promoting sports in Macau. Not only has it held sporting events in its nearly two decades of operation in the city, it has also chosen renowned English soccer player David Beckham as the company’s celebrity endorser.

In addition, director of the Sports Bureau, Pun Weng Kun, said that the event is being held in the hopes of injecting positive energy into society. The date was picked, he added, in order to distinguish the event from the annual Macao International Marathon. The director also disclosed that the new event is expected to become a recurring one.

Describing the new run, Ma Iao Hang of the Association said that it will offer more options to enthusiastic runners. He said a growing population of runners has been seen around the world, so he believes the new event will be attractive.

Registration opens

from March 6

Registration opens from March 6 for the 10K race and from March 7 for the Fun Run.

For online registration, registrants may visit www.macao10k.com to start the registration process. Macao International Marathon account holders must use their existing account to register for this event. Users who have already opened an account but have forgotten their username and password may reset the password on the event’s website.

New registrants who do not have an existing account may open one on the website. Participants should input their personal information as well as an electronic copy of their identification document for registration purposes.

Registrants who opt for on-site registration may proceed to Pavilion B of the Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on March 6 and 7 and should bring along the completed registration form, a copy of their identification document and the registration fee. For trouble-free on-site registration, each person may submit a maximum of 15 registration forms each time.

The Fun Run race will start at

7a.m. and the 10K race at 7:30a.m. at the Sai Van Lake Square. The 10K course runs along Avenida Dr. Sun Yat-Sen, Kun Iam Ecumenical Centre and Sai Van Bridge, with the finish line located inside the Olympic Sport Centre Stadium. Around 6,000 places are available for the 10K race and 4,000 for the Fun Run.

Event will follow

anti-pandemic guidelines

In order to provide safe conditions for the participants, the Organizing Committee will follow the anti-pandemic guidelines issued by the Health Bureau and request participants to show proof of a valid negative Covid-19 test result on the race day. Further details relating to this arrangement will be announced in due course.

In addition, the Organizing Committee will pay close attention to the Covid-19 pandemic situation and will adopt preventive measures according to the guidelines issued by the Health Bureau.