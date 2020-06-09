SSM employee under prosecution for rape

A civil servant from the Health Bureau (SSM) is in the process of being prosecuted after purportedly assaulting and raping his wife.

The Judiciary Police (PJ) reported the case during yesterday’s joint police press conference.

The suspect, surnamed Tam, is aged 38 and a Macau local resident. The victim in this case is Tam’s wife. The two wedded in 2009 and have two children. The family live under the same roof in an apartment in Taipa.

On the afternoon of June 4, the victim reported the case to PJ. According to the victim, her husband had been raping her since the end of May until the date that she reported the case to PJ.

On May 11, the victim asked Tam for a divorce. Tam requested his wife to hand over her mobile phone so that he could check her private messages. However, the victim declined. Believing that his wife was cheating on him, Tam assaulted her by beating her up, throwing her against the wall and dragging her by her hair.

Since Tam’s attack, the couple’s relationship has deteriorated. However, the woman did not report the physical abuse to the police immediately after the incident.

After the assault, Tam forced sexual intercourse upon his wife, without her consent.

The victim then revealed the assault to a social worker who encouraged her to make a report to the police.

On June 4 at 4 p.m., PJ found Tam at his workplace and took him to the police station for questioning.

Tam denied the rape accusation, claiming that his wife consented to sexual intercourse. He also denied ever having assaulted her.

However, upon investigating Tam’s mobile phone, PJ learnt that Tam admitted to the assault in a message to his wife, whom he asked for forgiveness.

PJ believes that there is sufficient evidence to press charges. Tam was handed over to the prosecution authority on June 5.

Illegal stay

Meanwhile, a Vietnamese national was found to have overstayed his visa in Macau for approximately one year, the Public Security Police Force (PSP) reported yesterday.

Biep, a Vietnamese man in his 30s, was recently intercepted on the streets and consequently identified as an overstayer.

During a routine PSP street inspection, police officers discovered Biep and found that his passport had expired over a year ago. He was in possession of a blue card which belonged to a third party.

The man claimed that he stayed in Macau, hoping to get a job. He also reported that he had been sleeping in parks and gardens over the course of the past year and had used the bathroom and shower at a friend’s apartment.

Online scam

A local Macau woman believed she was cheated into paying for a nonexistent gift. The victim transferred $2,000 in order to pay the shipping fee for a “gift” that was purportedly sent by her male online friend.

The victim met a so-called engineer online in early May with whom she corresponded for more than a week.

“Since meeting with the victim, the engineer said that his business became more successful,” PJ said.

In order to express his gratitude, the engineer prepared a “big gift” for the victim. The gift was mailed on May 9, according to the website that the engineer provided for the victim to check.

The parcel apparently arrived in Hong Kong on May 11, but it required the victim to pay $2,000 for the shipping fee, which she duly transferred on May 13.

After making the transfer, the victim found that the website was no longer available, and she did not receive any parcel.

Drunk driving

The police authority reported a total of four criminal cases. In three out of the four cases, the suspect has been found, while no suspect has been found responsible for the fourth case.

The third case is one of driving while intoxicated. PSP is accusing a local woman of drink driving and abandoning a precinct after she crashed into a taxi injuring the driver.

On June 5 at approximately 4:20 a.m., the suspect was driving on the wrong side of the flyover of the Avenida Dr. Rodrigo Rodrigues when she crashed into a taxi. The woman left the precinct, failing to attend to the injured driver.

The victim reported the case to PSP and took himself to hospital for treatment.

Approximately nine hours later, the police found the woman in her apartment. She tested positive with 0.63 grams of alcohol per liter of blood. The vehicle she was driving sustained damage on the right side including the rear mirror, confirming the accident. The woman admitted to her misconduct.