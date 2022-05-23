SSM: Monkeypox transmitted by skin contact

In a statement, the Health Bureau (SSM) has reminded the public to stay vigilant against monkeypox, dozens of cases of which have been recorded in Europe. So far, no deaths have been recorded. The SSM said that most patients had reported lesions on or around their genitals, suggesting that transmission could have occurred during sexual intercourse. Contact with virus-containing materials, such as the bodily fluids of an infected person, usually facilitate transmission. Symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, muscle ache, back pain, enlarged lymph nodes, shivering and fatigue. Rashes similar to chickenpox can also appear. The incubation period for the virus ranges from five to 21 days.

IAM finds no coronavirus on imported frozen fish

The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) has ordered retesting of some products, following the announcement from Beijing that a sample of packaging from frozen pangasius fish imported from Vietnam with registration number DL476 tested positive in a Covid-19 nucleic acid test. The May 19 notice from the General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China led to the IAM undertaking measures such as source tracing, investigation and retesting of products of the manufacturer concerned. Local businesses have been asked to immediately seal products sourced from the manufacturer, and samples have been collected for retesting, IAM announced in a statement. No positive results have been found. The IAM has also suspended import applications for products from the manufacturer, effective immediately.