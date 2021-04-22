SSM orders recall for batch of cholesterol pills

The Health Bureau has ordered the recall of a brand of medication mainly used to treat cholesterol issues, branded “Cholesterol Balance F.C. Tablets 10mg” and manufactured by Yusheng Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., with batch number I016, due to the level of impurities missing the relevant quality threshold. The bureau, citing the importer, remarked that the medicine is only sold at community pharmacies.

Public tender for fourth bridge commences

The public tender process for the construction of the road that will connect the Fourth Macau-Taipa Bridge with the artificial border island of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge and New Area Zone A has commenced. Construction should start in the fourth quarter of this year and take 640 days to complete. The results of the public tender will be announced on May 13.