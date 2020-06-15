SSM tightens inspection on travelers from Beijing

The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center has decided to tighten inspections on travelers who arrive from the capital city after it has received a notification from the National Health Commission regarding a series of new cases of Covid-19 in Beijing over the weekend.

It will also keep an eye on the development of the epidemic in Beijing. Meanwhile, people in Macau are reminded to remain vigilant. As a preventive measure, the Municipal Affairs Bureau will also tighten quarantine on imported seafood.

According to the notification, the national commission found, on June 13 midday, seven new cases of Covid-19, alongside 46 newly discovered asymptomatic cases. The capital’s authorities detected coronavirus on 40 ambient samples at the city’s Xinfadi market, a major wholesale food and vegetable market.

One positive sample collected was from a chopping board used for imported raw salmon.

The outbreak — coming more than 50 days after the last local case in the city of 20 million people — showed how the virus can still come back as restrictions are eased. The city’s swift response reflected China’s emphasis on moving quickly to stem the spread of new cases wherever they appear, a lesson learned from fighting the outbreak earlier.

“The epidemic was already almost over, and then suddenly there’s one or two more new hot spots,” said Jin Zheng, a woman in her 20s walking in central Beijing. “I’m a little scared. I hope everyone avoids going outside too much and wears protective gear.”

Authorities locked down 11 residential communities near the Xinfadi market, about 3 kilometers southeast of the Temple of Heaven tourist site. Police officers could be seen maneuvering white fencing into place to seal off a road leading to a cluster of apartment buildings.

Communist Party members and volunteers were being mobilized to shop for food and other daily necessities for the affected residents, the Beijing News newspaper said in a social media post. It wasn’t immediately clear how many people live in the 11 communities.

Outside the market, paramilitary police in green uniforms put up vehicle barricades and stood in position at the entrances. Some people were allowed in after showing documents at checkpoints. A red banner reading “We cannot lower our guard when it comes to epidemic prevention and control” hung on a fence.

Beijing officials said 45 workers at the market tested positive for the coronavirus, though they showed no symptoms. That was in addition to seven earlier cases of people with symptoms, including six who had visited or worked at the market. China does not include asymptomatic cases in its official case count.

Inspectors took 1,901 samples from meat, surfaces, dustbins, handles and other objects at the market, and 40 tested positive, the officials said. AL/AP