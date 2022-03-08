SSM to hold session on Covid-19 vaccine

The Health Bureau (SSM) will hold a clarification session on Covid-19 vaccines and medical consultation on March 11 in a bid to encourage residents to take the vaccine. In this session, medical experts will be available to clarify the latest medical information on vaccination against the virus for interested parties. Those present can ask all the questions they deem necessary to clarify doubts. The session will be held on March 11 at 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Areia Preta Health Center.

City registers two more asymptomatic cases

Two Macau residents from Hong Kong tested positive for Covid-19 and were classified as imported cases of asymptomatic infection. The first case, aged 4 years old, is unvaccinated, while the 36-year-old mother had been given three doses of the inactivated Sinopharm vaccine in April, May and December 2021. On March 4, they arrived Macau via the Golden Bus and had certificates of a negative result for the nucleic acid test for Covid-19 taken within 24 hours of their departure for the MSAR. The two returnees have not presented symptoms of the infection. So far, 82 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 43 cases of asymptomatic infection have been registered in Macau.

Para Club to officially open Mar. 11

Para Club will officially open at City of Dreams

on March 11, the group announced in a statement. The club has approximately 30,000 square feet across two levels of live entertainment, including five VIP rooms on the upper level. Back in October, the operator of Club Cubic Macau said that it has failed in its attempt to seek rent reductions for its space with City of Dreams, causing it to halt its operations.