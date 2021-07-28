SSM vows health code data will comply with data protection law

The “visit record” function of the Macau health code is under development. All data on residents’ visits will be encrypted and stored in their phones to comply with the Personal Data Protection Act, according to the Health Bureau (SSM).

The capability will record residents’ visits to different venues.

This information comes in response to an interpellation made by lawmaker Agnes Lam, in which she urged the SSM to consider the possibility of allowing those without smartphones, such as children and the older residents, to present their ID cards or Macau Passes at venues instead of presenting the health code or the Macau “Leave Home Safe” application. This would still protect the privacy of individuals.

“At present, the technology of smart cards (e.g. Macau Pass) cannot store all visit-related data, so such tools cannot record residents’ visits,” the bureau said in their reply. They additionally mentioned that “the visit record function has not yet been finalized and if specific measures become available, they will be announced in due course.”

The bureau also mentioned that the Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau (SAFP) will launch an easy-to-use application system for health codes, which will allow public sector staff to assist individuals to apply for health codes using their resident ID cards or non-resident worker cards.