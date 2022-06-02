SSM warns of rising vape consumption among students

A study conducted by the Health Bureau (SSM) shows a 4% rate of e-cigarette consumption by students aged between 13 and 15, up 1.4 percentage points from 2.6% in 2015.

The rate is considerably higher than the percentage of traditional cigarette use (2.1%).

The study pointed out that the problem of prevalence and influence of electronic cigarettes should be highlighted.

The study also shows that 3.8% of students aged between 13 and 15 in Macau are traditional tobacco users, a decrease of 2.3 percentage points compared to 2015 (6.1%).

These figures show the apparent effectiveness of efforts to reduce tobacco consumption among adolescents, through integrated measures under the MPOWER Framework by the Macau SAR government, according to a statement issued by the SSM.

In a symposium, SSM director Alvis Lo said that government has revised and corrected the work carried out in the field of tobacco control, applying more up-to-date regulations, so that measures become more stringent.

For example, current measures include stricter inspections in places where smoking is prohibited, fines and restrictions on sales of tobacco and e-cigarette supervision, among others.

With these actions, according to Lo, it has been possible to reduce the number of smokers in Macau.

Additionally, the rate of consumption of conventional cigarettes among those aged 15 and over gradually decreased from 16.6%, before the tobacco control law became operative, to 10.7% in 2019, which represents a relative reduction of 35.5%.

The World Health Organization celebrates “World No Tobacco Day” annually on May 31 to raise global awareness on the prevalence of tobacco and its fatal influence.

The SSM organized the “Symposium on the 10th Anniversary of the Implementation of the Tobacco Prevention and Control Law” to mark the day. LV