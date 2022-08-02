‘Stabilization period’ to start tomorrow

According to the preliminary analysis of the results of the 14th round of citywide mass testing, which ended yesterday evening, authorities expect to commence a new period tomorrow named the “stabilization period,” during which more business and activities are expected to resume.

According to the coordinator of the local Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Leong Iek Hou, as of 3 p.m. yesterday, a total of 619,469 people had been sampled and 488,817 of these have already returned negative results.

Leong said that “according to the mass test results we have so far, there is a large number of negative results and no positive results so far. This means that the risk of contagion in the community has been progressively lowered. If all the results of the 14th round of mass testing are negative, we will conclude the consolidation period and start the stabilization period [from Tuesday].”

She added that, during this period and as has been previously advised, more shops and other services will gradually resume, including dining-in at restaurants. Establishments at which clients will need to remove face masks must request to sight a valid negative NAT from within the last 72 hours. Leong refused to provide all details, stating that these will be announced today.

She said that, in addition to the NAT, restaurants must ensure a one-meter distance between diners or install physical partitions to ensure this separation, among other requirements.

Asked if other venues, such as sporting venues, swimming pools and others would also be able to reopen, Leong refused to provide details, stating that government departments or bureaus in charge of those types of facilities or services will provide this information and guidelines.