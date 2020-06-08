Stanley Ho’s daughter files legal procedure in relation to magnate’s will

Deborah Ho, the youngest of late gambling magnate Stanley Ho and Clementina Leitão’s offspring, has filed a court procedure to keep track of any action administered that is pertinent to her father’s will. Ho passed away on May 26 at the age of 98.

Under the court procedure, the lawyer representing the younger Ho’s interests will be notified by the Hong Kong High Court should the latter take an action in relation to the late Ho’s estate, several Hong Kong media agencies are reporting.

Legally known as probate caveat, the court procedure Ho filed will stop anyone from taking any proceedings from the estate of a deceased unless a court of law has proved the will to be final and valid.

Upon hearing about the court procedure filed by her cousin, Luisa Maria Leitão, a Hong Kong television entertainer and Leitão’s niece, expressed that she was saddened by the news. She was also quoted in reports saying that she would be attending her uncle’s memorial service.

Ho was also said to be “ill in Macau and poor” while seeking family trust documents.

An article by Fortune Magazine published on the magnate’s demise reported that the magnate had built a “$14.9 billion empire,” which was passed on to his daughter Pansy Ho. She also holds stakes in MGM China Ltd. and Shun Tak Holdings Ltd., a company her father founded. The gambling magnate has 16 children, as seen on the signatory of a statement issued upon his demise by Shun Tak Holdings Ltd. AL