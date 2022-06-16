Stanley Ho’s second wife Lucina Laam passes away

The second wife of the late gambling mogul Stanley Ho passed away from cancer at age 79 on June 11, according to Hong Kong media reports.

Lucina Laam King-ying had four daughters and a son, being the mother of businesspeople Pansy Ho, Daisy Ho and Lawrence Ho, along with Maisy Ho and Josie Ho.

Born in a military officer’s family, Laam married Stanley Ho shortly after completing her studies at the age of 14, according to reports.

She was often seen participating in charity and social activities with the gaming tycoon.

It was said that of the four wives of Stanley Ho, she was the richest.

According to reports, Laam had been suffering from cancer for a long time and was resident in the Hong Kong Sanatorium and Hospital for a year. Her condition deteriorated about a week ago and she was sent to the intensive care unit.

Her late brother was once president of the Macau Olympic Committee. LV