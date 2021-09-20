Stay, Dine and See Macao | Over 200 participants on first day of local tours resumption

Following over a month of suspension due to the discovery of Delta variant cases in Macau in early August, the “Stay, Dine and See Macao” project resumed operation for local tours on Saturday.

On the first day of resumption, about 230 participants in 10 groups set off for local tours.

The resumption of local tours coincides with the launch of 13 adjusted itineraries in September for the third phase.

The helicopter tours, scheduled for the period of July to August but were canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, also started progressively again under the rearrangement, including those which were conducted on Saturday.The project started welcoming signups for local tours again since September 14.

On the first four days (from September 14 to 17), a total of 3,011 individuals signed up for local tours. Among all, the Macao Government Tourism Office disclosed that the itinerary “Experience Macau by sea, land and air” is most popular among local residents.

Due to the earlier pandemic situation, the “Stay, Dine and See Macao” project suspended operation of local tours from August 4 until September 17.

In operation since April 25, the local tours project will run until December 31. From April 15 until September 17, a total of 41,267 individuals signed up for local tours and 24,426 participants went on the tours.

The hotel staycation experience under the project has attracted some 24,283 hotel packages.