Still no flight application from Cebu Pac following promo announcement

The Macau Civil Aviation Authority has so far received no application from Cebu Pacific Air to resume flights to Macau.

In a post on March 29, the low-cost carrier announced ticket promotions which included the route from Macau to Manila, costing MOP39. The offer was listed as being open from April 1 to September 30.

In a reply to the Times, the spokesperson said so far that they have not received any information on flights operated by Cebu Pacific in April.

In early January, Cebu Pacific Air said that it would resume direct weekly flights between Macau and Manila, beginning February 5, which will be scheduled every Saturday.

However, this plan was frustrated by the SAR’s compliance with a zero-Covid strategy which has led to the restriction of foreign arrivals.

The Times has also contacted Cebu Pacific, seeking comment concerning the announcement, but has received no reply so far.

On April 1, the carrier returned dozens of stranded Filipinos to Hong Kong as the neighboring region lifted the ban the entry of passengers from nine countries, including the Philippines, following the recent improvement in Covid numbers.

Cebu Pacific resumed its Manila-Hong Kong flights late last week, noting that it will regularly operate flights 5J 272 and 5J 114, both bound for Hong Kong.

The announcement of the lifting of the ban was welcomed in Hong Kong, because the city is facing a shortage of domestic workers – similar to the situation Macau families are facing.

However, to date Macau has no plans to open its borders to stranded foreign workers until the vaccination rate is higher. Recent figures show that the city’s vaccination rate is at 85%.

Health Bureau director Alvis Lo recently told the Chinese press that the shortage of quarantine rooms are a significant factor, since the designated hotels are primarily used for Macau residents. Following the lifting of the ban in Hong Kong, the city is seeing high demand for quarantine hotels. LV

Gov’t admonishes airlines for careless certificate checking

The government has warned two airlines for their casual checking of negative vaccination certificates.

The warning comes after two Macau residents were diagnosed with Covid-19 and were able to board flights operated by Singapore Airlines and Scoot without having to present the documents.

The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre said that the Health Bureau will conduct an appropriate investigation, emphasizing that a warning has been issued.

In a revision of health regulations, the city has partially eased its requirements for residents returning to Macau and travelers entering Macau.

From today, people who have been infected with Covid less than two months ago are permitted to enter Macau, provided that they present three Covid-19 tests taken at least 24 hours apart.