Stranded students may return home to Zhuhai

Cross-border students under 14 years of age currently stranded in Macau may gradually return to their homes in Zhuhai with quarantine-upon-arrival, Wong Ka Ki, chief of the Department of Non-tertiary Education of the Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ), said at yesterday’s regular health press briefing.

Wong disclosed that authorities in Zhuhai have decided to allow these stranded students to cross the border to go home, although quarantine will be required upon arrival in Zhuhai.

“If their residents in Zhuhai meet disease control requirements — with the confirmation, communications and awareness of their District Committee management — then qualified cross-border students under the age of 14 who are now stranded in Macau may return to Zhuhai with an accompanying adult,” Wong announced. “Home-quarantine will be conducted.”

Wong further explained that the DSEDJ will communicate with schools to identify the students concerned. They will return to Zhuhai on either October 11 or 12. There are about 500 qualified students and parents or guardians.

The group of individuals have undergone NAT testing in Macau. Upon arrival in Zhuhai, they will take another NAT test at a designated hotel. When a negative result is obtained, they will be sent home for quarantine.

As online classes are set to return in the coming week, the education official was asked by the press about the allegations that certain schools force their students to turn the webcam on during class, which raises privacy concerns.

Wong believes that students can have online classes in a less revealing corner of their homes. He also suggests students to try blurring the backgrounds or changing them using augmented reality technology. AL