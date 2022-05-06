strengthen ties in weather forecasts for Hengqin, Delta Bridge

In a recent meeting, weather forecasters for the Greater Bay Area (GBA) agreed to establish an information exchange platform concerning the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge.

A mechanism for cooperation between the meteorological entities from Macau, Guangdong and Hong Kong has long been in place. Meetings are regularly held to ensure communications and operations.

The most recent meeting was held both online and offline. The offline component was held in Hengqin and was attended by officials from Macau, Zhuhai and Hengqin, while weather officials from Guangdong and Hong Kong participated via video conference.

At the meeting, all parties agreed to establish the aforementioned platform, which will facilitate the real-time sharing of weather data concerning the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge.

It will help consolidate weather data so that forecasts of the weather along the route of the bridge will be more appropriate and reliable.

The Zhuhai weather authority, meanwhile, has released plans to jointly announce weather forecasts concerning Hengqin with Macau, in which the sharing of weather data will be integral.

The Zhuhai officials have also presented on the city’s low-carbon ecological and meteorological services. Participating officials also paid a visit to the weather station in Mangzhou Wetland Park in Hengqin. AL