Stricter measures for Beijing arrivals following ‘extremely grave’ situation

Individuals who have visited Beijing in the 14 days prior to their arrival in Macau are required to undergo a 14-day period of medical observation in the city as of yesterday at noon.

In taking the step, consideration has been given to the fact that Beijing has raised its threat level to Level 2 from Level 3. Level 1 represents an “especially serious” threat in the four-

level scale of the public health emergency response system.

The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre has issued a reminder that any individuals contravening the measures may be subject to mandatory isolation in addition to corresponding criminal liabilities under the law.

More than 60% of commercial flights in and out of Beijing have been canceled as the Chinese capital raised its alert level yesterday against a new coronavirus outbreak and as other nations confront rising numbers of illnesses and deaths.

The cancellations are among a number of limits on travel in and out of the city, especially to hot spot areas. Beijing had essentially eradicated local transmissions until very recently, with 137 new cases since late last week.

The virus prevention and control situation in Beijing was described as “extremely grave” at a meeting of Beijing’s Communist Party Standing Committee led by the city’s top official and the party’s secretary Cai Qi.

“This has truly rung an alarm bell for us,” Cai told participants.

The new threat level has led to the cancelation of classes, the suspension of reopening and stronger requirements for social distancing. China had relaxed many of its coronavirus controls after the ruling Communist Party declared victory over the virus in March. LV/AP