‘Strolling on Almeida Ribeiro’ meets with mixed reviews from lawmakers

Strolling on Almeida Ribeiro, the event which was held twice over the Lunar New Year period and which transformed the Avenida de Almeida Ribeiro into a pedestrian-only, entertainment and leisure area, though lauded by many commentators, did not meet with universal approval from local legislators.

In a Legislative Assembly (AL) session, where the subject of tourism dominated the period before the agenda, several lawmakers criticized the event, raising concerns over traffic as well as fears of potential security risks.

Lawmaker Leong Sun Iok was one of those who, though noting some benefits in the initiative in enriching cultural and tourist experiences, think that the event, if repeated, might cause problems.

“Avenida de Almeida Ribeiro is an important artery, so the permanent implementation of the project in question could cause great pressure on traffic and affect the life and the commuting of residents in the area. Therefore, I do not recommend this street to be used as an exclusive area for pedestrians,” Leong said, adding, “There are other locations that can fulfill better this role or maybe we should restrict this project to be carried out only during major holidays, such as the golden week of Chinese New Year and National Day, minimizing its negative impacts.”

Lawmaker Lo Choi In concurred with this view, highlighting the social impacts of the event, and noting that there are “many latent social costs, which include impacts on traffic and dislocation of the residents.”

She called on the authorities to strengthen “communication and coordination between public services regarding the blocking of neighborhoods.” She also called for more preparations in advance, such as finding temporary parking areas and expanding the bus network, among other considerations such as limiting the number of people allowed in a single location at the same time.

Lo also showed concerns over the lack of emergency lanes and other safety-related issues.

Ip Sio Kai shared the safety concerns, noting the “excess of people,” and expressing fears of a stampede similar to the one that occurred last year in Seoul.

Lawmaker Ip also wants the government to develop a contingency plan that includes evacuation routes and signage to ensure the safety of residents and tourists.

On the other hand, many lawmakers, such as Chui Sai Peng and Ma Io Fong not only welcomed the event but expressed the desire to replicate it in other areas of the city adding educational elements, allowing tourists to learn about the history and significance of the locations.

Lawmaker Lo also proposed that the government make greater use of the Saint Lazarus neighborhood for such events, pointing out that the area has ample historical monuments and attractions. This would entail blocking streets, Lo explained, adding that altering the pedestrian access would also cause fewer impacts on the population.

According to the Cultural Affairs Bureau, the organizer of the event, the bureau is making a thorough review of the event before deciding whether the “Strolling on Almeida Ribeiro” could become a regular event in the future, noting that a decision is yet to be made.