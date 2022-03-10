Student rescued after falling into sea

A female student fell into the sea from the Taipa Coastal Promenade and was rescued on Tuesday, in a suspected suicide attempt. As the girl reacted emotionally upon being saved, the police were unable to obtain a testimonial from her. She was then sent to the public Conde de São Januário Hospital for treatment. She was seen wearing a sports suit and white sneakers. The matter was also reported to the education and social welfare bureaus. Those in need of emotional support can contact Caritas Macau on 28525222 or the Social Welfare Bureau on 28261126.

Caterer accused of cooking cats

A caterer was mistakenly accused of cooking cats for sale as cats were found at the eatery. However, after investigation, he was instructed by officials to remove the felines from the eatery. The Municipal Affairs Bureau, following reports, inspected the eatery in question, and was told that due to household refurbishment, the pets had been relocated temporarily to the eatery. A mid-height partition was installed to separate the three cats from the kitchen. Officials did not find any meat that resembled cat in the eatery. However, they deemed the cats risky to food hygiene and safety, so instructed the caterer to relocate the pets to a more appropriate venue.