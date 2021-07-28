Studio City lists senior notes on local bond exchange

Studio City International Holdings Limited has announced the listing of 5% senior notes due in 2029 issued by its subsidiary, Studio City Finance Limited, on the Chongwa (Macao) Financial Asset Exchange Co. Limited (MOX).

Following the first listing of senior notes issued by a subsidiary of Melco on the MOX in June 2021 and the Studio City Finance senior notes, the aggregate amount of notes listed by the Melco Group will be the largest in Macau for any non-financial institution, the gaming operator announced in a statement.

“The listings showcase Melco’s support for the local financial trading platform, and further demonstrate Melco’s confidence in the city’s further development as a world-recognized financial hub and tourism center,” the statement read.

The listing of and permission to deal in the notes was granted by MOX, effective July 26, 2021.

In June, Melco Resorts & Entertainment announced the listing of 5.375% senior notes due in 2029 issued by its subsidiary, Melco Resorts Finance Limited, on MOX. LV