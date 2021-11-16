Studio City Phase 2 to open in December 2022

Melco Resorts & Entertainment held a ceremony to celebrate the topping-

out of the second phase of its Studio City development.

Designed by Zaha Hadid Architects, the project measures 250,000 square meters in gross floor area. It is comprised of two luxury hotel towers with 900 rooms and suites, a retail complex of over 21,000 square meters and gaming space of over 2,300 square meters.

One of the hotels has been rumored to be home to Macau’s first W Hotel. However, a spokesperson of the company has previously declined to comment on the matter in a reply to the Times.

The USD1.3 billion development features a modern interpretation of the rich detailing, bold geometries and craftsmanship of the Art Deco period. It will have Asia’s largest indoor and outdoor water parks, a six-screen Cineplex comprising two regular houses and four VIP suites, as well as a state-of-the-art MICE space.

Melco executives stressed that the project, considering its proximity to a natural reserve, has employed the highest environmental standards in both construction and presentation.

It has been named winner of the ‘Regional Award, Asia’ at BREEAM Awards 2021 in recognition of its incorporation of sustainable building design, development and management.

It is expected to open before December 27, 2022.