Studio City to open ‘Super Fun Zone’ in late June

Melco is set to launch a “Super Fun Zone” at Studio City at the end of June, in a bid to promote diversification in Macau.

The new venue will feature five zones laid out across four levels and 29,600 square feet, with the themes of: Mountain, Forest, Under the Sea, Outer Space and Space Station.

According to a statement from the company, the zones include 50 gaming spots, a five-meter freefall ride and a giant hanging-net play platform spread across two levels.

David Sisk, CEO of Macau Resorts of Melco Resorts & Entertainment, said the company is “pleased to introduce another new and unique attraction for our guests. Melco will continue to invest in and promote economic diversification by providing the most innovative entertainment offerings and facilities for the enjoyment of our visitors and guests, and for the continued long-term development of the integrated tourism and leisure industry in Macau and the Greater Bay Area.” LV