Subsidies to TNR not a gov’t policy

The Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng said that there are “many people in society with their own opinions, but they do not reflect the position or the policies of the government” when questioned on opinions recently aired among society about a potential distribution of 3,000 patacas to non-resident workers (TNR).

“This financial support is not aimed at TNR. This idea has nothing to do with what we presented to the public on July 16 [when the government announced the subsidy]. As a government, we need to hear all opinions but we cannot accept them all,” he reaffirmed.

In response to an intervention by lawmaker José Pereira Coutinho, Ho reaffirmed that the call for the 3,000 patacas subsidy or voucher to TNR was a proposal from the associations and that the government only heard those opinions and proposals, accusing Pereira Coutinho of misleading people with his statements and interventions.

Last week, the Macau Chamber of Commerce proposed that the government provide a 3,000 pataca subsidy for blue-card holders as part of the city’s second round of MOP10 billion pataca stimulus amid the pandemic.

The suggestion was put forward after collecting and analyzing opinions from different sectors. RM