Suicidal tendencies grow over pandemic, young women at higher risk

The Covid-19 pandemic impacts, particularly during the periods of more severe restrictions, have not only contributed to an increase in the number of suicides as health authorities had previously announced, but also to a significant increase in the number of suicide attempts, lawmaker Wong Kit Cheng said in a spoken inquiry delivered in the closing session of the legislative year.

The lawmaker, linked to the Women’s General Association of Macau, presented data showing that, during the first half of this year, a total of 123 suicide attempts were recorded. This is a figure that, when compared to the 99 recorded during the same period last year, represents an increase of approximately 24%.

According to the same lawmaker, young women are at higher risk, with 70% of all reported suicides attempted by women, and more than 40% by young women between 15 and 24 years old.

She pointed out that this could be related to the reduction of school and extracurricular activities for teenagers, which not only left them more mentally unstable and prone to negative emotions such as pessimism, loneliness, and depression, but also led to them being more disconnected from school. Students also stopped being closely observed by school teachers and counselors, as well as being in less frequent contact with peers who could otherwise detect early signs of mental illness.

In short, Wong blamed the lack of guidance coming with the additional pressure of pandemic restrictions.

The same lawmaker also said that the women’s association was contacted by many women over this period who reported facing great pressure in family budgets due to dismissal from employment, pandemic prevention and family care. She added that some new or expectant mothers have become easy targets for dismissal during the pandemic.

According to Wong, existing gender bias in the workplace increased during the pandemic and it is now difficult for women to find employment.

She also pointed out that another high-risk group for suicide is the elderly, many of whom are living alone and have little contact with new technologies. The elderly see themselves as “expired” when facing the need to use smartphones to generate the Macao Health Code as well as scan location codes, perform and upload the results of rapid antigen tests, and other tasks that were required on daily basis.

“They felt disconnected and a burden to society,” Wong said, adding that, in some cases, people could not understand the needs and difficulties of the elderly. She noted that all these factors added to their loneliness, health conditions and depressive moods.

She called on the authorities to strengthen collaboration with civil society institutions and schools, and through different means and in different social areas, create a mentally healthy environment, calling for the creation of more online and in-person psychological services in community neighborhoods.

The Social Welfare Bureau (IAS) encourages residents to be conscious of their psychological and emotional state as well as those of their relatives and friends. If in need, residents can call Caritas’ Life Hope hotline (28525222) or IAS’ counseling hotline (28261126).