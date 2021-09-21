Sulu Sou promises continuous supervision on government

Despite not being able to retain a seat in the parliament, outgoing lawmaker Sulu Sou stressed that he will continue his supervision on the government as an ordinary citizen.

With less than a month of his term remaining, Sou held a press conference to review his and the Legislative Assembly’s (AL) work.

He was expelled from the election as both the election management body and the court found him disloyal to the city and its mini-constitution.

Sou is the leader of the New Macau Association (ANM), an entity founded in the summer of 1992 by a group of intellectuals, including outgoing lawmakers António Ng Kuok Cheong and Au Kam San.

Au did not run for re-election and Ng, like Sou, faced expulsion on the same ground. Both Au and Ng have withdrawn from the association due to undisclosed internal reasons.

On the future of the ANM, Sou said that it would retain its position as a civil and pressure group.

Given that this is the first time without a parliamentary seat, the ANM is faced with “unprecedented danger,” according to Sou. He said that meetings would be held internally to determine how the group can survive with virtually zero budget.

During the previous four years, he found there was a lack of lawmaker proposals, as all 85 bills passed were proposed by the executive branch. AL