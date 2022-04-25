Sun Entertainment Group changes name

Sun Entertainment Group announced Friday that the Board of Directors has proposed to change the English name of the company to Yeah Yeah Group Holdings Limited.

Moreover, the group will also discard the existing Chinese name, which is subject to the approval of a special resolution at the Annual General Meeting.

According to the announcement, the board is of the view that the proposed change of the company’s name will better reflect the business of the company and its future direction and believes that the new English name will “enhance the image and status of the company.”

“Therefore, the board is of the view that the proposed change of the company’s name will be in the interests of the company and its shareholders as a whole,” added Sun Entertainment Group.

The founder of Sun Entertainment Group, Alvin Chau, who was detained November last year for allegedly committing casino crimes in China, is still being held in custody pending trial before the courts.

Following his arrest, the Public Prosecutions Office (MP) ordered all notaries in the city to immediately suspend undertaking any notary acts or services involving the assets of Chau and related companies, the Times has learned. JW