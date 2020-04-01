Suncity management see salaries reduced for two months

Senior management personnel at gaming promoter Suncity Group have announced that they will take a voluntary salary deduction for two months, media outlet Allin Media reports.

According to the report, the move was made necessary due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the ensuing additional border control measures. Daily visitor arrivals have dropped to several thousand recently as the measures took effect.

As a result, the junket has decided to cut wages for senior management personnel.

The junket has also come to a consensus with its more junior employees. They will be taking 15 days off in both April and May, for a total of 30 days. It is unclear whether the time off will be compensated.

The move comes as the local government has called on gaming industry participants not to impose layoffs or force pay cuts amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Suncity will also set up an anti-pandemic support fund to this end. Non-management employees are able to apply for interest-free loans of as much as half of their monthly salaries. Repayment will only start in October 2020 and can be completed across a calendar year. AL