Survey 50% of respondents believe public officials have high leadership skills

A survey conducted by the Macau Civil Servants Federation found that 50% of 1,838 respondents believe that public officials display advanced leadership skills in the creation and implementation of policies.

The study was conducted on members of the public and civil servants and was about the work of public officials at the directors’ level. The results concluded that 30% of respondents found their skills to be high while another 20% said they were very high.

In the same survey, some 10% of respondents considered the leadership of the same officials to be poor.

According to the Federation, the purpose of the survey is to create an index for quality leadership within the public service to identify those with higher skills who could potentially serve as evaluators and mentors to others.

The same survey also highlighted that people would like to be consulted before the implementation of new policies.