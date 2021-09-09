Survey finds 33% youths lack career opportunities

A recent survey has highlighted that nearly 33% of local youths interviewed believed that they did not have sufficient opportunities to achieve vertical mobility, 10% more than in 2019, the Macao New Chinese Youth Association announced.

The group conducted the survey on May 15 and 16 this year, in the form of a face-to-face questionnaire. It targeted Macau residents aged between 18 and 34 who had work experience.

A total of 863 questionnaires were returned, of which 824 were valid, achieving a 95.5% validity rate. The group noted that the sampling error is within plus or minus 3.41%.

The survey also discovered that less than one-fifth of respondents rated advancement opportunities as sufficient, in contrast to 24% in 2019. The group thinks this is a reflection of the obstructions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Moreover, only about 37% of young people interviewed thought their careers had advanced in the past five years. Nearly 50% considered that they had not advanced. Further analyses showed that the latter group were more likely to experience economic regression during the pandemic.

The group added that those who had moved up the ladder even during the pandemic were “better educated.”

For the future, nearly 47% of respondents expect up-flow within five years and only 30.5% expect the same within 10 years.

During the pandemic, 37% of youths were satisfied with their job.

Based on the findings, the group made three recommendations. First, Macau should accelerate its economic diversification by investing in areas such as big health, modern finance, high and innovative technologies, the meetings industry, and trading, as well as culture and sports. It will also inject extra dynamics into the city’s economic development, which in turn converts to wider employment prospects.

Second, suitable employment support should be provided to stabilize youth employment rates. The group pointed out that with two cohorts of recent graduates competing in the market due to the pandemic, the market should provide more preparation and training to young people, as well as establish an integrated employment information platform. Internship extensions and expansions may also be considered to secure support for young people.

Third, the group recommends that the government compile a list of industries or techniques that should be developed in Macau, and then invest in the relevant education and training. It should also encourage residents to obtain different types of accreditations or certifications. Meanwhile, the government can issue scholarships or establish educational plans in subjects related to key developing industries.