Survey: Nearly 80% ‘hold positive attitude’ to city’s vaccination program

A survey conducted by a local association shows that nearly 80% of local residents have a positive attitude towards the city’s vaccination program.

The Macao Health Promotion Association held a “questionnaire on knowledge, attitudes and behavior of Macau residents towards receiving Covid-19 vaccine” from April 27 to May 6, with a total of 1,158 respondents.

According to the survey results disclosed in a press conference, 76.17% respondents maintain a positive attitude to receiving vaccination, and 90.93% respondents have had the first dose of vaccination already.

The main reason for people to accept vaccination is an appeal or encouragement from the government and employers, while 40.46% respondents have a sense of responsibility to protect themselves, families or people around them.

Among those who have not been vaccinated (over 20% of the total sample), 93.33% respondents say they “do not understand the [effects of] vaccination,” while 78.10% respondents are worried about the safety, side effects, sequelae or death due to the vaccination.

However, the majority of the respondents have also not allowed the vaccination of their children.

According to the association, an awareness of self-protection for residents still need to be strengthened.

For the association, the questionnaire suggests for the government to strictly supervise and maintain the authenticity and legitimacy of the information and communication environment, to prevent the spread of false information making a bigger impact on the public. Another proposal was to make good use of the new coronavirus vaccine information page, so the public can receive the most authentic and up to date information.

Gaming operators have formerly launched measures to encourage employees to receive vaccination, and thereby increase the vaccination rate in Macau.

These include the application for special leave and accompanying leave for employees’ children to receive vaccinations.

Meanwhile, the association also hopes that the government and all sectors of society continue to optimize pre-vaccination health assessment services and psychological counseling services, provide more leisure and entertainment spaces for the public to release stress, and hold more themed activities.

Currently, the city’s vaccination rate is around 90%.

Earlier this month, a second booster shot was made available by the government.

The second booster jab is recommended for the elderly (60 years old and above) and those who have a compromised immune system due to chronic medical conditions or other diseases.

Authorities have appealed to these groups and in particular those living in aged care facilities to get vaccinated to prevent severe complications or death from the disease. Staff Reporter