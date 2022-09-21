Suspected child abuse case in local childcare facility

A suspected instance of child abuse is alleged to have occurred in a local childcare facility, a woman said in the Macau Forum Monday. The woman alleged her two-year-old son’s arm was found to be dislocated after he returned home from childcare on September 13. She alleged her son was abused or mistreated at the center. The head of the center alleged that the child dislocated his own arm when he was sleeping. The woman considered this account to be unreasonable and reported the incident to police. At present, the child’s case has been followed up by the Judiciary Police and the Social Welfare Bureau.

257 cases of overtime stays being charged

Since a parking time limit was introduced in Qingmao port on August 24, around 257 infringements have been recorded as of September 19, according to data from Public Security Police Force (PSP). Drivers who illegally parked their vehicles or overstayed the time limit of 10 minutes at the Macau Frontier Post Building at Qingmao port will be fined MOP600. PSP reminded drivers that both parking offences and exceeding the permitted time limit for parking can be charged together at the same time, with a traffic fine of MOP1,200.

Post office’s Christmas cut-off dates

The Post and Telecommunications Bureau (CTT) has recently announced the cut-off dates for Christmas mail. Mail to Asia and the Middle East will mostly be affected by a cut-off date within or after October. Mail to India, Japan and South Korea are exceptions, with cut-off dates on September 23, 27 and 28 respectively for small items. Mail to Finland, Norway and Sweden will cut off in September, while mail to Portugal will cut off on October 6. Most European destinations will see a cut-off date within October. The CTT did not mention the cut-off date for Christmas mail to Australia, while parcels mailed to New Zealand will cut off on September 27.