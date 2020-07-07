Suspected food poisoning at Jockey Club restaurant

A Chinese restaurant located at the Macau Jockey Club is being investigated for allegedly giving food poisoning to 26 people from nine family groups, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) has announced.

The IAM has ordered the restaurant to conduct precautionary and control measures, while taking samples of food and the environment from the restaurant for tests.

The Health Bureau is the first authority to have information on the case. The nine family groups had lunch at the restaurant between July 2 and 4.

From July 3 onward, the patients developed symptoms such as diarrhea, fever, abdominal pain and vomiting.

The 26 people had no record of dining together in the preceding 72 hours. Based on their dietary history, incubation period, and symptoms, this event is more likely to be caused by bacterial pathogens.

A social media user posted on a page, reporting that he was one of the 26 people. He posted a photo of a dessert made with eggs, which he alleged to be the likely cause of the contamination.

The IAM has ordered the restaurant to stop providing the concerned dish until the cause of the illness is confirmed. AL