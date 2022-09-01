Suspected illegal worker numbers at record low in June, July

Authorities detected 28 suspected illegal workers in the city during both June and July, the lowest figure reported so far this year. Normally, authorities would report an average of about 60 illegal workers in Macau per month. However, the low figure for June and July may be due to the Covid-19 outbreak that led to border closures and mandatory quarantine upon arrival in Macau. The joint operations of the Public Security Police and the Labour Affairs Bureau inspected a total of 249 locations.

Imports drop 71% in July

Total imports of merchandise fell sharply by 71.3% year-on-year to MOP4.39 billion in July 2022 due to a decrease in demand for imported goods along with a substantial decline in local economic activity amid the coronavirus pandemic. Imports of beauty, cosmetic and skincare products, mobile phones and watches plunged by 97.1%, 94.5% and 82.6% respectively. Total merchandise exports amounted to MOP594 million, down by 47% year-on-year, according to the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC).

From January to July this year, the total value of merchandise exports decreased by 0.4% year-on-year to MOP7.77 billion. The total value of merchandise imports dropped by 11.8% year-on-year to MOP78.39 billion.