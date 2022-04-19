SUV burnt as tire went flat, worn down to the rim

A Mercedes-Benz G63, price-tagged about MOP3 million, has been burnt on the Amizade Bridge at around 8 a.m. yesterday after the vehicle squeezed a flat tire and wore it down to the rim for two-thirds of the bridge’s span. After the rim scratched the asphalt and created sparks, a burst of fire was lit that spread to the tail of the car. The entire vehicle was consumed by flames, but nobody was injured, according to first responders. Several video clips went viral on social media platforms recording the incident. Some users questioned why the driver did not realize about the condition of the tire. No injury was reported. Authorities temporarily closed the bridge’s Macau-bound lanes. AL