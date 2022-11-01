T3 may be issued by dawn as city braces for Typhoon Nalgae

The weather bureau may issue typhoon Typhoon Signal No. 3 before dawn today as it expects local winds to grow stronger due to Typhoon Nalgae.

In a statement, the Meteorological and Geophysics Bureau said that at about 9 p.m. last night, the typhoon was located about 590 km southeast of Macau and is expected to move northward and slowly approach the southern coast of China.

Due to the high astronomical tide in the next few days and the impending approach of Typhoon Nalgae, flooding is possible in the inner harbor area between midnight and early morning on the 2nd to the 3rd of November.

It will be cloudy with occasional showers and cooler in the next couple of days.

There is a medium possibility of issuing typhoon signal T8 tomorrow evening to November 3.

The Hong Kong Observatory issued the Strong Wind Signal No.3 at around 4.20 p.m. yesterday, as the severe tropical storm edged closer to the city.

In the Philippines, the tropical storm has killed at least 98 people. Nalgae has caused landslides five times in the Philippines . LV